AG: Wolfeboro Man Died of Multiple Gun Shot Wounds in Homicide Case

By Staff & Wire Report 1 hour ago

Update: A Wolfeboro man died of multiple gun shot wounds Sunday night and New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said after an autopsy that it is a case of homicide.

The AG identified the man as Kris Dube, 36, who died at the scene - a single-family home at 10 Lakeview Drive.

Police said his girlfriend, 36-year-old Kathleen Moran, also suffered gun shot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Other residents who were home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

 (This article was updated Monday afternoon with additional details from the New Hampshire Attorney General's office.)

 

Wolfeboro

