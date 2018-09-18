AG Alleges Former St. Paul's Student Lied About Contacts With Teacher

New charges were filed Monday in connection with the state's probe into reported misconduct at St. Paul's School.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office is alleging 28-year-old Stephanie O'Connell made false statements to the grand jury tasked with investigating the elite Concord boarding school.

Prosecutors claim O'Connell, of Chicago, lied about her contact with David O. Pook - a former St. Paul's teacher who pled guilty in August to interfering with the investigation.

Investigators say Pook had a sexual relationship with O'Connell - who is a former student.

Pook's attorney denies that claim.

O'Connell is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court next month.