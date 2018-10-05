ACLU and Newspapers File Suit Over State's 'Laurie List'

By 4 hours ago

Credit NHPR File Photo

The ACLU of New Hampshire, along with a group of news organizations, is suing the N.H. Attorney General over the release of an internal list of police officers with credibility issues.

The state has kept the so-called “Laurie List” since 2004, according to the lawsuit filed on Friday in Superior Court. The list contains the names of more than 170 law enforcement officers, both active and former, who have sustained disciplinary issues and may not be appropriate to testify in criminal trials.

[You can read more about the Laurie List here.]

The AG’s office maintains the list so that it can inform defense attorneys when the officers are involved in their client’s criminal cases. The office has declined previous requests to release the list, citing confidentiality concerns. The lawsuit seeks to compel its release under the state’s Right to Know law.

“Any minimal privacy interest held by the 171 officers on the list, who have engaged in conduct that bears on their credibility or truthfulness, must yield to the central purpose of the public’s right to know: to know what police officers are up to so the public can hold them accountable,” reads the suit.

The Union Leader, Concord Monitor and Nashua Telegraph, along with other newspapers, have joined the suit.

Tags: 
Laurie List
police
law enforcement
Attorney General

Related Content

Defense Attorney: Police Officers With Credibility Issues Should Be Named On 'Laurie List'

By & Aug 20, 2018
Appleswitch via Flickr Creative Commons

Some groups in New Hampshire, including the ACLU, are arguing that the names on a state-wide list of police officers with credibility issues should be released to the public.

Local police chiefs place officers on what's commonly referred to as the "Laurie List" after internal investigators determine that their credibility has been harmed by committing a crime, lying, or other inappropriate actions. 

New Bail Reform Law Leaves More Behind Bars in Rockingham County

By & Sep 21, 2018
Credit mikecogh via Flickr Creative Commons

A new bail reform law designed to prevent poor people from sitting in jail for not being able to post bail is now being implemented in New Hampshire courts.

Some county attorneys and others in law enforcement were skeptical of the new law, Senate Bill 556, and now some are saying the roll-out has been rocky.

NHPR's Peter Biello spoke with Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway about how the bill is affecting her office. Listen to the interview here.

N.H. Law Enforcement and Mental Health Community Looking for Ways to Enhance Officer Training

By Aug 30, 2018
NHPR File Photo

Representatives from law enforcement, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and state agencies met recently to discuss ways to expand mental health training for police officers.

"Police officers throughout the State of New Hampshire -- and I see a lot of them -- their consistent message is 'We need more mental health training,'" said Lieutenant Frank Harris, who helped organize the meeting.