40K Lost Power After Windy Night in N.H., 1K Remain

After a windy night, thousands of homes and businesses are starting the day without power across New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service says wind speeds of more than 40 mph were recorded in multiple locations Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, the state's largest utility, Eversource, was working to restore power to about 1,500 customers by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Electric Co-op had about 2,100 homes and businesses in the dark, while Unitil had about 200 outages. NHEC reported fewer than 1,000 at 9:30 a.m.